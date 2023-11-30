Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arsenal sit at the top of the Premier League, but with Liverpool and Manchester City hot on their heels, trying to decide on a captain has become a more complicated task than simply giving it to Erling Haaland every week. With multiple teams contending with seemingly ever-increasing injury lists, the pool of available players has also taken a hit, and if available, a wildcard could come into contention.

Here are five players we think could impress in gameweek 14, and perhaps even into the festive period, with managers needing to decide how big their injury lists can be, and perhaps hold a couple of transfers over before the matches start coming thick and fast.

Bukayo Saka, Arsenal (8.7)

The Arsenal man has four assists in the last five gameweeks, and remains the Gunners’ first-choice penalty taker. When it comes to assured points, Saka is also a safe bet having played 90 minutes in three of the last five games.

The next few weeks starts with a seemingly easy home match against Wolves before trophy to Luton and Aston Villa come up, which could be slightly more problematic, but neither suggest Arteta might consider rotating his side, especially after Liverpool were held to a draw at Kenilworth Road before the international break.

Bukayo Saka is likely to play a crucial role for Arsenal in December (PA Wire)

Pedro Porro, Tottenham (5.3)

Porro is an attacking, relatively cheap defender who has the added bonus of being on all set pieces in the absence of James Maddison. However, it might be a solid rotation option, with Spurs due to travel to Manchester City on Sunday, but then there are matches at home to West Ham and Newcastle, before a trip to Nottingham Forest is followed by the visit of Everton.

Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo is in a hot run of form and could be a strong selection in midfield (Action Images via Reuters)

Bryan Mbeumo, Brentford (7.0)

He has consistently been a part of Brentford’s team and is likely to get at least two points, when taking into account Brentford’s upcoming fixtures of Luton, an injury-hit Brighton and Sheffield United, he looks certain to have an impact. It is time to look past the fact that his last club goal came in October against Brentford, and embrace that he has six club goals already this season, and with the fixtures coming up, is likely to add to that tally.

Antony Gordon, Newcastle United (5.9)

Who could resist selecting Gordon, especially with a match against his former club Everton to come, although admittedly in between Manchester United at home and Tottenham away. But Eddie Howe’s team remain solid picks and at the very least, with their mounting injury concerns that threaten to leave them unable to fill the bench, Gordon will be involved.

Anthony Gordon has become a key starter under Eddie Howe’s high-flying Newcastle (Getty Images)

Kostas Tsimikas, Liverpool (4.7)

With Andy Robertson injured, is it time to go for an unconventional Liverpool defender? The Scotland left-back could be out until the new year, giving the still relatively cheap Tsimikas a solid run of games, including the festive period. Taking the draw at Luton aside, and the difficulty of playing in Europe and the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp’s side are in for an easy run. Home to Fulham, a trip to Sheffield United and then another one to Palace are up next.