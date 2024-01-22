Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After the Premier League’s winter break with one gameweek split over two weekends, Fantasy Premier League managers will be able to tackle a normal schedule heading into GW22.

But with Mohamed Salah suffering from a hamstring injury picked up on international duty with Egypt, and Son Heung-min still away at the Asian Cup, FPL players may look to make a series of big moves ahead of the weekend.

Here is a closer look at some options, both expensive and cheap, you may want to consider this week when making your transfers:

Darwin Nunez, Liverpool (£7.4m)

For FPL players still working out how best to deal with Mohamed Salah's absence during Afcon, and for those wanting to keep a Liverpool forward in their squad, Nunez was always an option – it's just that he was a questionable one, given his inconsistency in front of goal. But on Sunday, the Uruguay international netted twice in the 4-0 win over Bournemouth, while his two previous outings brought a goal and an assist respectively. The sticking point with Nunez has long been whether he will finally use a moment of success to kick on and deliver consistently. Well, he might just be kicking on as we speak.

Kevin de Bruyne, Man City (£10.5m)

There are so many reasons to buy De Bruyne right now. He is back from injury looking sharp and motivated to reignite Manchester City’s title challenge. City’s fixtures are excellent, with four home games in their next five including that juicy upcoming double-gameweek. And with Mohamed Salah not only occupied by Afcon but also now injured, De Bruyne is the obvious premium pick in midfield. The only word of caution would be his minutes, which we expect will be carefully managed following such a lengthy lay-off.

Ivan Toney, Brentford (£8.0m)

In his first game in eight months, returning from suspension, the Brentford striker delivered last weekend. Toney opened the scoring with a shrewd – if controversial – free kick in the 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest, suggesting that his eye for goal has remained intact despite his long absence from competitive football. It was an encouraging sign for FPL users who were waiting to see how he fared, and at £8.0m, there is a real argument to opt for Toney over the likes of Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins (£8.9m) and Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus (also £8.0m), with Erling Haaland soon to return from injury but not a certainty for Man City this weekend. Even during Arsenal's five-goal thrashing of Crystal Palace, Jesus's return was a lone assist, and that was the Brazilian's first contribution since mid-December. Meanwhile, Watkins' last goal also came in mid-December, though he has managed a pair of assists in the four games since.

Ben Brereton-Diaz, Sheffield United (£5.0m)

If you’re looking for a cheap midfielder, perhaps to fund moves for the likes of Kevin De Bruyne or Erling Haaland as they return from injury, then Sheffield United’s loan signing could be great value. Brereton, who has been borrowed from Villarreal until the end of the season, racked up goals for Blackburn in the Championship before moving to Spain, and has hit the ground running at Bramall Lane with a goal on his Premier League debut last weekend. He took four shots in a lively 67-minute showing for the Blades against West Ham, and what’s more, Brereton is listed in midfield rather than among the forwards, meaning he’ll scoop an extra point for goals and clean sheets.

Antonee Robinson, Fulham (£4.4m)

Attractive fixtures coming up for Fulham, including Everton at home, a trip to Burnley and then welcoming Bournemouth, make Robinson an appealing option to pad out a squad at just £4.4m. Due a clean sheet, after a spell of five straight games without one, since blanking Nottingham Forest and West Ham in back-to-back games. Robinson is also trending towards breaking a run of seven games without a goal involvement (goal or assist) since three straight games with an assist against Aston Villa, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest. But Robinson now has 0.68 xGI (expected goal involvements) in his last four games, ensuring he is not a total non-factor to contribute in attack.