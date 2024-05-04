Fran Kirby announces she will leave Chelsea at the end of the season

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Fran Kirby will be leaving Chelsea at the end of the current Women’s Super League season.

After almost a decade at the club, since joining from Reading in 2015, Kirby has established herself as the club’s top goalscorer in the modern era, under manager Emma Hayes, who will also be leaving at the end of the campaign for arguably the biggest job in women’s football as United States’ women’s team head coach.

She scored 115 goals in 205 appearances for Chelsea, winning six WSL titles, five FA Cups, two league cups and one community shield, as well as the WSL Spring Series.

“Chelsea fans, this is from my heart. I came to this club as a young girl with big dreams, after nine years I’m leaving having lived out those amazing dreams in front of you,” Kirby said in a tearful message on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“(In) 2015, the hair was a bit shorter, the first goal was so special in front of you (fans) at Birmingham for the first time.

“So I guess this is me saying goodbye to you, a huge thank you to all of you, you’ve been there for some of my ultimate highs and my ultimate lows and you’ve always given me so much love, so much support and I will never forget the feeling of playing in front of you, ever.

“So to leave as your record goalscorer, being part of the journey from Staines to Stamford Bridge, I guess that’s it, and hopefully I’ll see you soon.”

Kirby’s career has not been the most straightforward, she spent 13 months on the sidelines with a knee injury, and in 2019-20 was diagnosed with a heart condition, pericarditis.

In 2022 she was also sidelined with a fatigue-related illness that caused her to install an oxygen tent at home. Kirby also played a key role in England women’s success at the Euros in 2022 as the Lionesses beat Germany in front of a sold-out Wembley.

“I think obviously the club has grown since I first joined in terms of fans, in terms of engagements and for me to have been there from the beginning playing at Staines in front of an amazing crowd there to then obviously going to Stamford Bridge and selling out the Bridge, it’s been an incredible journey with all of you (the fans) and thank you for embracing me from day one and helping me overcome some really difficult times and sharing some amazing times with me,” Kirby said on Chelsea’s social media channels.

“I will never forget how it felt to play in front of all of you and I hope that I have left the club and the shirt in a place where you can all be proud of me.

On Kirby’s departure, general manager Paul Green commented: “Fran has been a hugely important player for us over the last nine years. She has played an integral role in the club’s success, winning 15 trophies and earning numerous individual accolades.

“She is the club’s leading goalscorer in the modern era and leaves Chelsea with legendary status. We sincerely thank Fran for her contributions and wish her well for the future.”