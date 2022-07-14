Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

France advance to Euro 2022 quarter-finals with victory over Belgium

Kadidiatou Diani and Griedge Mbock Bathy secured victory.

Sunny Badwal
Thursday 14 July 2022 22:26
France qualified from Group D with a 2-1 win over Belgium (Tim Goode/PA)
France qualified from Group D with a 2-1 win over Belgium (Tim Goode/PA)
(PA Wire)

France secured safe passage through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 with a 2-1 victory over Belgium at the New York Stadium.

France opened the scoring in the sixth minute when Kadidiatou Diani headed in at the back post and even though it was one-way traffic for much of the half, Belgium scored a shock equaliser after 36 minutes when Janice Cayman neatly tucked home.

The French regained their advantage soon after when Griedge Mbock Bathy emphatically headed home on her first appearance of the tournament.

Belgium were reduced to 10 players with a minute left on the clock when Amber Tysiak was given her marching orders for handball inside the box, but Wendie Renard missed the resulting penalty.

Recommended

It did not take long for France to settle into the routine that earned them five goals against Italy on Sunday and the first chance of the game fell to the French when Clara Mateo’s drilled corner found the head of Renard, but she sent her header wide of the target three minutes in.

France once again looked wide to exploit their opponents and found joy six minutes in when Sakina Karchaoui made a surging run down the left and her cross was nodded home by Diani to make it 1-0.

Kadidiatou Diani heads home France’s opening goal (Tim Goode/PA)
(PA Wire)

Karchaoui was proving to be a menace down the left and once again floated a ball into Diani but this time her header was turned onto the post by Nicky Evrard from point-blank range.

Belgium were level against the run of play when Cayman poked past the onrushing Pauline Peyraud-Magnin.

However, it did not take ling for France to restore their leaf when five minutes later Mbock Bathy headed home Eve Perrisset’s drilled cross from close range.

Griedge Mbock Bathy (no.19) celebrates scoring the second (Tim Goode/PA)
(PA Wire)

France were always in control and Belgium  had Evrard to thank for keeping it to 2-1 when she made a fine save to deny Ouleymata Sarr.

Recommended

France should have put the game to bed in the dying minutes when they were awarded a penalty after Tysiak handled and a second yellow card saw the Belgian dismissed.

But Evrard once again denied France as she got down low to save Renard’s spot kick.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in