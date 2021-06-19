Hungary welcome France to the Ferenc Puskas Stadium in Budapest at Euro 2020 on Saturday.

The hosts held reigning European champions Portugal for 83 minutes before Raphael Guerreiro’s deflected effort broke the deadlock.

Cristiano Ronaldo then scored twice – the first from the penalty spot – to become the leading scorer at the tournament with 11 and seal a 3-0 win.

Meanwhile, France got their campaign off to the best possible start as they defeated Germany 1-0 thanks to a Mats Hummels own goal.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 2pm BST at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match is live on BBC One with coverage starting from 1:15pm BST. It can also be streamed online via BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

France right back Benjamin Pavard completed the full 90 minutes despite saying he was unconscious after a collision with Germany’s Robin Gosens. He is expected to be cleared to play, but Leo Dubois is on hand if needed.

Daniel Gazdag missed the opening loss to Portugal, and he has pulled out of the team for the rest of the tournament. Roland Sallai will likely start with captain Adam Szalai in attack, with Szabolcs Schon coming off the bench once more.

Predicted line-ups:

France: Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Kimpembe, Hernandez, Pogba, Kante, Rabiot, Griezmann, Mbappe, Benzema

Hungary: Gulasci, Botka, Orban, At. Szalai, Lovrencsics, Schafer, Kleinheiser, Nagy, Fiola, Sallai, Ad. Szalai

Odds:

France: 1/3

Draw: 4/1

Hungary: 10/1

Prediction:

Hungary really impressed me with their bravery, ambition and resolute defending against Portugal, but they fell apart at the end. France will overwhelm them as Ronaldo and co. did. 4-0 France.