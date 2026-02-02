Transfer deadline day: Liverpool agree fee for Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool have beaten Chelsea in the race to sign Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet after agreeing a fee of £55million plus add-ons, the Press Association understands.

The 20-year-old will remain at the Ligue 1 side for the rest of the season before moving to Anfield in the summer.

It comes after the Blues held talks in January and had been told that a fee and personal terms for the player would not be an issue.

However, PA understands the situation changed following speculation Mamadou Sarr is set to return to Chelsea from his loan at Strasbourg.

The club’s determination to keep academy graduate Josh Acheampong as well as the possibility of Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate departing Anfield in the summer when his contract expires are also understood to have been factors in Jacquet’s decision.

The France under-21 international has has played for Rennes 18 times this season and his impressive displays since graduating from the club’s academy have seen him linked with a host of European clubs.

The uncertain future of Konate, who has only months to run on his current deal and is yet to agree an extension, leaves open a route into the starting XI that the France under-21 international felt could be barred next season at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool have also been linked with a move for Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano who is delaying agreeing a new deal at the Allianz Arena.

Chelsea had led the race to bring Jacquet to the Premier League. A central defensive player is a priority in the transfer market, particularly with Levi Colwill out for what is likely to be the whole season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Jacquet was a long-term target and there was optimism that a deal could be done in January to bolster Liam Rosenior’s options in the immediate term whilst keeping the club’s broader recruitment plans on track.

His decision to join Liverpool is a blow, particularly after the squad’s defensive depth was shown to be lacking during a dreadful first half against West Ham on Saturday.

The club are unwilling to bring in emergency cover for Colwill and will only sanction deals for players that fit their long-term plans.

Rosenior confirmed last week that academy graduate Acheampong, who can play both right-back and central defence, is a part of his plans and will not be sold.

PA understands that no deal is currently in place for Sarr, the 20-year-old defender who was part of Senegal’s triumphant Africa Cup of Nations side, to return from Strasbourg where he is on loan.

Aaron Anselmino however is set to go on loan to the Ligue 1 side before Monday’s 7pm deadline.