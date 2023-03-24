Kylian Mbappe scores twice as France thrash Netherlands in Euro 2024 qualifying

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

France scored three times in the first 22 minutes en route to thrashing the Netherlands 4-0 in Paris to get their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign off to the perfect start.

Goals from Antoine Griezmann and Dayot Upamecano had France two up after only eight minutes, before Kylian Mbappe added a third to see the hosts out of sight with barely a quarter of the game gone against Ronald Koeman’s side.

Mbappe netted again two minutes from the end to ensure the World Cup runners-up took firm control of their qualification group, while a heavy defeat for the Netherlands meant they suffered embarrassment in Koeman’s first game since returning.

Elsewhere in Group B, Greece eased to a 3-0 victory away to Gibraltar, goals from Giorgos Masouras, Emmanouil Siopis and Anastasios Bakasetas hauling the visitors into second place in the early standings ahead of the Republic of Ireland, who begin their campaign against France on Monday.

Romelu Lukaku hit a hat-trick as Belgium put their World Cup woes behind them with a comfortable 3-0 win away to Sweden.

They were kept off the top of their group by Austria, for whom Manchester United’s Marcel Sabitzer scored twice in a 4-1 triumph against Azerbaijan.

The Czech Republic won their opening game 3-1 against Poland in Prague, scoring twice in the first three minutes to take pole position in the group, while Moldova and the Faroe Islands played out a 1-1 draw in Chisinau.

Dusan Tadic and Dusan Vlahovic scored goals in either half to set Serbia on their way to a 2-0 win at home to Lithuania. In the same group Bulgaria went down 1-0 at home against Balkan neighbours Montenegro.