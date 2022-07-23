France into Euro 2022 semi-finals after knocking out reigning champions Netherlands in extra time
France 1-0 Netherlands: Les Bleues missed a host of chances in the 90 minutes before a penalty from Eve Perisset won it
France will play Germany in the Euro 2022 semi-finals after they laboured to a 1-0 win over Netherlands in extra time.
In truth Les Bleues had enough chances to win the match twice over in the first half alone, but after Delphine Cascarino struck the post, Dutch goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar proved to be in inspired form, while defender Stefanie van der Gragt made two brilliant blocks on the line too.
With the scores level at the end of 90 minutes in Rotherham, a second of this week’s four quarter-finals went to an additional 30 - and on the 100-minute mark, a penalty was awarded after a VAR check which Eve Perisset smashed home, despite Van Domselaar getting fingertips to it.
It proved enough for the victory and the French side will be in action again on Wednesday in Milton Keynes, one night after England face Sweden in the other semi-final in Sheffield.
More to follow...
