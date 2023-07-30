Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Chelsea agree fee with Monaco for France international defender Axel Disasi

Chelsea have dipped into the transfer market for a centre-back after Wesley Fofana suffered a serious knee injury.

Mark Mann-Bryans
Sunday 30 July 2023 19:44
Axel Disasi is set to leave Monaco for Chelsea after the two sides agreed a fee for the France defender (Tim Goode/PA)
Axel Disasi is set to leave Monaco for Chelsea after the two sides agreed a fee for the France defender (Tim Goode/PA)
(PA Wire)

Chelsea have agreed a fee with Monaco to sign France defender Axel Disasi, the PA news agency understands.

A deal worth £38.5million is believed to have been struck, which will see the 25-year-old make the move to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues dipped into the market for a centre-back after Wesley Fofana suffered a serious knee injury.

Disasi moved to Monaco from Reims in 2020 and has made 118 appearances for the Ligue 1 side, and has impressed suitably in the principality to have made his senior France debut.

Having previously been capped at Under-20 level, he became the first Frenchman to make his debut at a World Cup since 1966 when he featured in the 1-0 group-stage loss to Tunisia in Qatar.

Recommended

Disasi is set to become Chelsea’s third major signing of the summer with forwards Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkuku having joined from Villarreal and RB Leipzig respectively.

Chelsea, under new head coach Mauricio Pochettino, begin their Premier League campaign away to Liverpool on August 13.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in