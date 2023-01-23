The sporting weekend in pictures
Eddie Nketiah’s improvised finish maintained Arsenal’s Premier League lead at five points.
Arsenal stayed in pole position for the Premier League title with Eddie Nketiah settling a five-goal thriller against Manchester United.
Rivals Manchester City had earlier kept the pressure on by romping to victory over Wolves as Erling Haaland continued his prolific first season in England with a treble.
There was worse news for Everton’s struggling boss Frank Lampard, while Liverpool and Chelsea were unable to give their campaigns a shot in the arm as they battled to stalemate.
In Melbourne, Andy Murray’s valiant progress to the third round of the Australian Open saw him beaten by Roberto Bautista Agut and back in Manchester a bitter boxing rivalry reached an apparent end.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.