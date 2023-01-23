Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The sporting weekend in pictures

Eddie Nketiah’s improvised finish maintained Arsenal’s Premier League lead at five points.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 23 January 2023 05:00
Arsenal won on Sunday (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal won on Sunday (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Arsenal stayed in pole position for the Premier League title with Eddie Nketiah settling a five-goal thriller against Manchester United.

Rivals Manchester City had earlier kept the pressure on by romping to victory over Wolves as Erling Haaland continued his prolific first season in England with a treble.

There was worse news for Everton’s struggling boss Frank Lampard, while Liverpool and Chelsea were unable to give their campaigns a shot in the arm as they battled to stalemate.

In Melbourne, Andy Murray’s valiant progress to the third round of the Australian Open saw him beaten by Roberto Bautista Agut and back in Manchester a bitter boxing rivalry reached an apparent end.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Recommended

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in