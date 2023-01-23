The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Arsenal stayed in pole position for the Premier League title with Eddie Nketiah settling a five-goal thriller against Manchester United.

Rivals Manchester City had earlier kept the pressure on by romping to victory over Wolves as Erling Haaland continued his prolific first season in England with a treble.

There was worse news for Everton’s struggling boss Frank Lampard, while Liverpool and Chelsea were unable to give their campaigns a shot in the arm as they battled to stalemate.

In Melbourne, Andy Murray’s valiant progress to the third round of the Australian Open saw him beaten by Roberto Bautista Agut and back in Manchester a bitter boxing rivalry reached an apparent end.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.