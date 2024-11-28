Frank Lampard returns to management with Coventry City

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Frank Lampard has been appointed Coventry City manager as the former midfielder returns to the touchline.

Lampard has been out of work since a caretaker spell at his old club Chelsea ended in May of last year with the club finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League.

But the 46-year-old, who had been sacked by Everton earlier in that campaign, will now look to resume a once highly-promising coaching career in the Championship having been unveiled as the successor to Mark Robins in the West Midlands.

He has signed a two-and-half-year contract and will be assisted by coaches Joe Edwards and Chris Jones, who were also part of his team at Chelsea. His first game in charge will be at home against Cardiff City on Saturday.

Coventry owner and executive chairman Doug King said: “I am delighted that Frank Lampard has agreed to join our club as head coach. Frank cut his teeth in the Championship and knows what is needed in this league to be successful.

“His experiences thereafter at Chelsea and Everton will ensure he brings to our talented squad clear understanding of exactly what is needed to succeed at the very top level that we as a club are striving to reach.”

The long-serving, popular Robins led Coventry to the semi-finals of last year’s FA Cup and Championship play-off final a year prior, but surprisingly departed earlier in November.

open image in gallery Long-serving Coventry boss Mark Robins departed the club earlier in November ( Getty Images )

Defeat to Burnley on Tuesday night leaves the club 17th in the second tier and just two points clear of the relegation zone.

Lampard has experience in the division, taking Derby County to the brink of promotion via the play-offs in 2019 in his first managerial role. He subsequently took charge of Chelsea, finishing fourth in his only full season during his first stint on the Stamford Bridge touchline.

Lampard was recently linked with the Roma job before Claudio Ranieri’s appointment in the Italian capital.