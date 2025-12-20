Frank Lampard holds hands up after sparking on-pitch melee: ‘I was out of order’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Frank Lampard has admitted he was "out of order" after sparking a post-match melee following Coventry's 1-1 draw at Southampton.

Saints fans had showered the Sky Blues boss with chants and branded him a "s*** Steven Gerrard" in the latter stages of the match.

And after the full-time whistle, Lampard went onto the pitch and repeatedly gestured to the home supporters, which led to players reacting.

"I was probably emotional," said Lampard. "The fans had given me a bit in the last 10 minutes and I went on the pitch to give them a bit back.

"It was really out of order but I wouldn't have had as long in this game if I wasn't sometimes emotional on the pitch, and not a bad bloke off it.

"I was very proud of the players and then it got a bit heated. Not every game came be shake hands and smile. We live for this game to be emotional.

"I have no problem with their players or fans. This is a very good football club and I have always liked it. They might not have that back for me tonight but that is fine. Nothing is meant in this game, we both want to win.

“I was hyped because of what my players had done. I'm not a robot. I had 10 minutes of that and I think I'm allowed to have a little moment."

Lampard had been forced to deal with a sickness bug in his squad - which ruled out first-choice trio Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, Bobby Thomas and Liam Kitching.

His table-toppers took the lead in the first half as Ephron Mason-Clark nodded in Victor Torp's cross, but were forced to hold on in the second half after Jay Dasilva had been dismissed.

Dasilva thundered into Welington's shin 85 seconds after the restart, and despite Nathan Wood's first Saints goal heading his side level, Southampton could not find a winner.

Lampard said: "It was an outstanding performance in both halves.

"We have a tight training ground and it's pretty normal that it has been going around the country. Friends and family have potentially got it, so it's about managing it where we can."

Lampard also thought his side should have had a penalty when Haji Wright went down under pressure from Taylor Harwood-Bellis. He added: "The striker gets bundled over from behind by the defender. It's a penalty and a red card.

"It's really clear as a visual. It's really incredible that the referee made that mistake."

Southampton controlled things after gaining a man advantage but goalkeeper Carl Rushworth made good saves to deny Finn Azaz and Ryan Manning. The hosts ended with 23 shots, but only seven on target.

open image in gallery Frank Lampard caused a stir by celebrating towards the home fans at St Mary’s ( Peter Tarry/PA Wire )

Head coach Tonda Eckert said: "We played to win in the end. It has been very clear for us as a team that we always play for three points no matter who we play against.

"There was enough moments and chances to come away with a win and we didn't. There is the performance and the results, and we are disappointed with the result.

"We were very dominant. Even with a man up it is not easy to be as dominant as we were in the second half. We got into some promising situations but we couldn't get a second over the line.

"We know there are some things we need to keep improving on and we will keep working."