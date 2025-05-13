Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Frank Lampard can call upon plenty of stories to inspire Coventry City’s players ahead of their day of destiny at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday.

As the Sky Blues’ manager looks to instil the necessary spirit to overturn a single-goal deficit, he could trawl the memory of over 1,000 involvements at an elite level of English and international football. In fact, he could probably find motivation in make-believe if he wanted – via the series of children’s books he wrote as he neared the end of his playing days at Chelsea.

But he cited two contrasting examples from the real world as Coventry, a club where he assumed control just six months ago, prepared for the second leg on Wearside. The theme was simple: ‘anything can happen’.

Lampard referenced a Champions League quarter-final from 16 years ago in which Chelsea appeared to have established a firm grip. Thanks to goals from Fabio Aurelio and Xabi Alonso, it took less than 30 minutes for opponents Liverpool to wipe out the Blues’ 3-1 lead from the first leg. That sparked a rollercoaster of excitement as – thanks to a late brace from Lampard – the west Londoners scraped home following a 4-4 draw.

open image in gallery Frank Lampard’s Derby knocked Leeds out of the Championship play-offs ( PA )

Six years ago, the player-turned-manager was in charge at Derby County who had been out-played by Leeds United at Pride Park during the semi-final first leg. After falling one goal behind in the return at a jittery Elland Road, the Rams roared back into the tie, winning 4-3 on aggregate.

That comeback saw Derby through to the final and prompted Lampard to put his credit card behind the bar following an impromptu pub stop on the way home. It might have cost him £2,500, but it would have been worth every penny.

He said: “I’ve been in football long enough to know that it’s never done until it’s done – that goes both ways. I remember being 3-1 up at Chelsea, playing Liverpool in the Champions League and they scored two to go 3-3. That tie changed completely.

“At Derby, when we went to Leeds we actually went two-down because we lost the first game 1-0 and went one-down at Elland Road. The difference between our first game against Sunderland on Friday and that one with Leeds was that we were well and truly beaten.

“Because of the circumstance of the first game the other day, we know we have more than a fighter’s chance. I think the players understood what that game was. They know with improvements in ourselves and tweaks, we can be better.”

open image in gallery Wilson Isidor of Sunderland celebrates scoring his team’s goal in the first leg ( Getty )

Lampard took over late last November in controversial circumstances not of his own making. Sky Blues’ owner Doug King sacked Mark Robins amid an indifferent run of results – the Mancunian’s first genuine blip during seven otherwise spotless years of rule.

During his new hire’s unveiling, King mentioned that Lampard was inheriting “the best deck” of players ever assembled. The new manager wisely kept his counsel on that one, and he wasn’t given much by way of funds to strengthen in the new year. What Lampard did, however, was identify that Coventry’s back four needed protection.

Influential skipper Ben Sheaf had been missing through injury and Matt Grimes, recruited from Swansea City, slotted in perfectly. Until mid-January, Coventry’s form had been typical of the Championship: win one, draw one, lose one. But then a run of nine victories in 10 games established a momentum that saw them over the line.

He added: “Sunderland are a really good team at this level. But we have intent at the top of the pitch. In the first leg, we controlled a lot of the game. To lose as we did was not ideal – but it’s better than being played off the park. So, we know we played pretty well. We know we can do better.”

Lampard tossed a statistic into the mix that Coventry were basking in the glory of another headed goal on Friday night after Jack Rudoni found the net.

open image in gallery Lampard has overseen an upturn in results at Coventry ( Getty Images )

“We’ve scored a lot of headed goals as a team this season,” added Lampard. “I think more than any in Europe.”

Overall, the mood was positive. They may be entering the Black Cats’ den, but Coventry are not without hope.

“It’s exciting for the players,” said Lampard. “We could be on the beach now, like some other teams. We’re not, we’re going to the second leg of a play-off semi-final.

“We’re going to the Stadium of Light. A fantastic stadium, with a really good fanbase who support their team. It’s what we’re in the game for. That environment should be an inspiration for us. To show what we can do on the pitch.

“We need to improve a few details. Other than that, it’s a case of keep doing what we’ve been doing and for the players to trust themselves. It’s a game of football – and a lot can happen.”