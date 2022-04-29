Frank Lampard determined to stay at Everton even if club is relegated from Premier League
Lampard joined on a two-and-a-half-year deal in January, and his side enter the weekend in the bottom three
Frank Lampard is determined to stay at Everton, even if they are relegated to the Championship, and has vowed to do everything in his power to take them back to where he believes they belong.
Everton have been ever-presents in the top flight since 1951 but are threatened with a first demotion in 71 years after dropping into the bottom three of the Premier League on Sunday.
They could be five points from safety before Lampard, who signed a two-and-a-half year contract when he was appointed in January, faces his former club Chelsea on Sunday.
But if they do go down, he wants to remain at Goodison Park and try and win promotion next season.
“I am very committed,” said Lampard. “Sometimes people from the outside ask me, because of the position we are in, 'Are you enjoying it, with all the pressures of it?' I absolutely love it. I have been welcomed incredibly well by the fans and supported by them and I will do everything to get this club back to where I want it to be.
“I'm not going to jump into the future because it's not worth it but, in terms of my dedication to this job, I will give it absolutely everything for as long as Everton want me here and I can get them to where I think we can get to.”
Lampard will welcome back striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has missed Everton’s last two games, on Sunday, though he is not sure if the England international will be fit to play the full 90 minutes.
Yerry Mina and Fabian Delph are available after being rested for the Merseyside derby defeat by Liverpool in a bid to prevent them from getting injured again.
But Andre Gomes and Donny van de Beek are out and Lampard fears that defender Ben Godfrey, who was hurt in the warm-up at Anfield, could be out for the rest of the season.
