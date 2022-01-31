New Everton boss Frank Lampard’s career in pictures
The former Chelsea manager has taken over at Goodison Park.
Frank Lampard is the new manager of Everton having been appointed to succeed Rafael Benitez at Goodison Park
It will be a third managerial role for the former England midfielder, following previous stints in charge of Derby and Chelsea.
Here, the PA news agency looks back at Lampard’s career in pictures.
