New Everton boss Frank Lampard’s career in pictures

The former Chelsea manager has taken over at Goodison Park.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 31 January 2022 13:37
Frank Lampard played for and managed Chelsea (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Archive)

Frank Lampard is the new manager of Everton having been appointed to succeed Rafael Benitez at Goodison Park

It will be a third managerial role for the former England midfielder, following previous stints in charge of Derby and Chelsea.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at Lampard’s career in pictures.

Lampard began his career at West Ham, alongside Paolo Di Canio (Tom Hevezi/PA)
(PA Archive)
His form earned him an £11million switch to Chelsea in 2001 (Martyn Hayhow/PA)
(PA Archive)

Lampard was quickly among the goals, here in a 3-2 win over Leeds (David Davies/PA)
(PA Archive)
He went on to score 211 goals for the Blues (Matthew Impey/PA)
(PA Archive)
Including the winner in the 2009 FA Cup final against Everton (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Archive)
Lampard, with Jose Mourinho and John Terry, won three Premier League titles (Rebecca Naden/PA)
(PA Archive)
And the Champions League in 2012 (Owen Humphreys/PA)
(PA Wire)
Lampard finished his playing career in England with Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Archive)
He cut his managerial teeth with Derby, reaching the Championship play-off final (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Archive)
But the Rams were beaten at Wembley by Aston Villa (John Walton/PA)
(PA Archive)
Lampard took the Chelsea job in 2019 (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Archive)

He led the Blues to the FA Cup final, but they lost to Arsenal (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Archive)
Lampard’s last match in charge before being sacked by Chelsea was an FA Cup win over Luton in January 2021 (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Archive)

