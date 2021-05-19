Frank Lampard has become the latest player to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame, it has been announced.

The former West Ham, Chelsea and Manchester City midfielder joins Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Eric Cantona and Roy Keane as the first inductees.

The premier goalscoring midfielder of his generation, Lampard scored 177 Premier League goals on his way to becoming Chelsea’s all-time leading goalscorer.

He won three Premier League titles at Stamford Bridge before going on to manage the club following his retirement from playing.

Speaking on his induction he said: “As a young lad I remember just wanting to make it in to the West Ham team, and looking up to players like Roy Keane, Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry so to be mentioned in the same bracket as them is a real honour.

“I am very proud and thankful for the recognition.”