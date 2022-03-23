Fraser Forster returns to England squad for first time since 2017
The 34-year-old Forster has impressed with Southampton this season but won the last of his six England caps in 2016
Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster has received his first England call-up since 2017.
Sam Johnstone was initially brought into the squad on Monday as a replacement for Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who withdrew with a hip injury.
West Brom goalkeeper Johnstone missed training on Tuesday, though, and on Wednesday withdrew from Gareth Southgate’s squad due to illness.
The 34-year-old Forster has impressed with Southampton this season but won the last of his six England caps in 2016.
Forster will join Saints team-mates James Ward-Prowse and Kyle Walker-Peters in Southgate’s squad.
Walker-Peters and Tyrick Mitchell received their first senior England call-ups on Monday, when Ollie Watkins and Johnstone were brought in.
Bukayo Saka was confined to his hotel room at St George’s Park through illness, although it is understood there is currently nothing to suggest it is coronavirus-related.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies