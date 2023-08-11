Jump to content

Manchester United agree deal with Fenerbahce for Fred

A fee of €15 million was decided on for the 30-year-old midfielder

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Correspondent
Friday 11 August 2023 19:41
<p>Fred is set to leave Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag overhauls his squad this summer </p>

Fred is set to leave Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag overhauls his squad this summer

(Action Images via Reuters)

Manchester United have agreed to sell midfielder Fred to Fenerbahce for €15 million.

The Brazil international will end his five-year stay at Old Trafford and join the Turkish club, providing he passes his medical, agrees personal terms and gets international clearance.

Fred, who had also attracted interest from Galatasaray and Fulham, has scored 14 goals in 213 games for United, was a first-choice under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and, even as a squad player, made 56 appearances under Erik ten Hag last season.

Fenerbahce will pay an initial €10 million plus a further €5 million in add-ons.

The 30-year-old only had one year left on his contract and, while Fred cost £52 million in 2018, United believe it is a good deal for a player who could have left on a free transfer next summer.

He joins Anthony Elanga and Alex Telles among their summer sales as United look to raise funds after spending around £170 million this summer.

United could also sell Harry Maguire, after accepting a £30 million offer from West Ham, while they are in talks with Nottingham Forest about Dean Henderson and Real Sociedad for Donny van de Beek.

