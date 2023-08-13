Jump to content

Fred completes move from Manchester United to Fenerbahce

The deal is worth an initial £8.6million, potentially rising to £12.9m.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 13 August 2023 14:52
Fred is saying goodbye to Manchester United after agreeing a move to Fenerbahce (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United midfielder Fred has completed his transfer to Fenerbahce.

United announced a deal had been agreed between the two clubs on Friday and the Brazil international travelled to Turkey on Saturday for a medical and to discuss terms.

Both happened without an issue, so Fred heads to Istanbul in a move worth an initial 10million euros (£8.6m) rising to a possible 15m euros (£12.9m).

The 30-year-old, who moved to Old Trafford from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018 and had made 213 appearances for the club, had already said his goodbyes on social media.

He said on Saturday: “Thanks for everything, Manchester United Football Club.

“Today ends one of the most beautiful stages of my career. I lived the dream of wearing the shirt of one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“Going through ups and downs, I leave with the conviction that I always gave my best during all training sessions and games.

“It was five years of a true dream for me and my family. I will be forever grateful for the opportunity. Forever a Red!”

