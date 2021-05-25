Fred Onyedinma makes move from Wycombe to Luton

Luton have signed forward Fred Onyedinma from Wycombe for an undisclosed fee.

Onyedinma has spent the last three seasons with Wycombe, who were relegated from the Sky Bet Championship.

The Hatters said on their official website: “The 24-year-old arrives at Kenilworth Road for an undisclosed fee, made possible by the ‘Transfer Club’ fund, raised by supporters who have paid the full amount for their 2021-22 season ticket, donating the equivalent of the 40 per cent credit they were entitled to.”

Nigeria-born Onyedinma progressed through Millwall’s academy and went on to make 151 appearances for the London club after making his first-team debut aged 17.

He joined Wycombe for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2019 and made 46 appearances in all competitions last season.

Luton boss Nathan Jones added: “We tried to get him in January and we’ve had to be patient, but we are delighted to bring him in now.

“He’s still young for someone with so much experience, very athletic and he gives us real attacking options.”