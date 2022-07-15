Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Barcelona tell Frenkie de Jong to go as Man Utd transfer saga drags on

Erik ten Hag is desperate to bring his former Ajax midfielder to Old Trafford but the Ajax midfielder’s first choice is to stay at Camp Nou

Miguel Delaney
Chief Football Writer
Friday 15 July 2022 12:14
Comments
<p>Frenkie de Jong was the driving force of Erik ten Hag’s Ajax</p>

Frenkie de Jong was the driving force of Erik ten Hag’s Ajax

(Getty Images / The Independent)

Barcelona have directly told Frenkie de Jong they need him to go, as Manchester United's planned signing continues to draw out.

Such is the pressure on the player that Camp Nou teammates feel he is being treated unfairly by the club, and there is considerable sympathy for him. While De Jong accepts the reality of the situation and has spoken to Erik ten Hag about a move, his first choice has always been to stay at Barcelona, but his resistance to an exit has only been emboldened by the fact the club would owe him €17m in deferred wages if he stays.

The fact the club need him off the wage bill in order to register other huge contracts in Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen and Raphinha, so as to meet La Liga financial regulations, only adds another element.

There is now said to be "huge tension" on all sides, which has essentially left Manchester United caught in a dispute between transfer target and club.

While there has been an argument they should walk away, there is a feeling a deal will eventually be done, while Ten Hag believes De Jong is close to unique as a player. The new United boss thinks there is almost no-one like his former Ajax midfielder in Europe, and that can accelerate progress in this first season given how much he gets what the coach wants.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in