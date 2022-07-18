Jump to content
Barcelona wage dispute still holding up Frenkie De Jong’s Manchester United move

United have agreed the broad outline of a deal with Barcelona, even committing to pay €10m more of the total fee up front, rather than as part of clauses

Miguel Delaney
Chief Football Writer
Monday 18 July 2022 17:08
Comments
FILE: De Jong's move from Barcelona to Man Utd held up by contract dispute

Barcelona are still refusing to commit to paying Frenkie de Jong the €17million from his restructured contract, perpetuating the impasse over his potential move to Manchester United.

The Independent has been told that the Catalan club have continued to try and lean on the emotional aspect of the situation in talks, and what would represent "the good of the club". De Jong has understandably remained resolute in his stance, and is insisting he will stay.

Manchester United have agreed the broad outline of a deal with Barcelona, with the English club even committing to pay €10m more of the total fee up front, rather than as part of clauses. That has not yet changed the stance as regards the deferred wages, with the Camp Nou hierarchy themselves standing firm.

Sources have insisted that the tension arises from the fact that, although Barcelona do not technically owe De Jong money as of now, he would be entitled to it if he fulfilled his restructured contract.

The midfielder agreed to an altered deal to help the club through the Covid crisis and their financial issues. Since De Jong's first choice had been to stay, and he is effectively being pushed out so Barca can spend elsewhere, the player's camp naturally believe he should be entitled to the wages.

The Independent has also been told that it would be impossible for United to just pay the €17m, due to both legal and tax terms.

For the moment, United are also willing to hold firm, as the relationship between the player and Barcelona is pushed to the limit.

