Both Manchester United and Frenkie de Jong are standing their ground in the midfielder's protracted exit from Barcelona, with increasing expectation that the deal could go until the end of the window.

Negotiations are being held up by the 25-year-old being owed €17m (£14m) in deferred wages by the Catalan club, and the latest talks have involved attempts by the Camp Nou hierarchy to restructure the deal to solve the impasse.

Having initially agreed a price of £55m with potential add-ons of £17m, United are unwilling to budge. It has been speculated that De Jong himself is still unwilling to move, but this is not the case, and the midfielder has naturally been in touch with Erik ten Hag, his former Ajax manager. He has told the new United boss he is willing to go, but the matter of sorting his deferred wages is a fair point of principle to the midfielder.

De Jong wants the issue completely clarified. If it is not done so to his satisfaction, he is fully content to stay.

Talks will continue, although there is an increasing feeling that the “saga” – as is being described with an eye-roll – could go right to the end of the window.