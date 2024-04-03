Arsenal player Frida Maanum ruled out of international duty following collapse

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Frida Maanum is “stable and doing well” following her collapse in the Women’s League Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea, but the player will not be called up for international duty.

The midfielder collapsed on the field off the ball in the 96th minute of the game at Molineux on Sunday, before the match resumed seven minutes later, and Arsenal went on to lift the trophy.

Arsenal have said Maanum is doing well, but she will not be called up for Norway for their upcoming international break when they will take on Finland and the Netherlands in Euro 2025 qualifiers.

The score was 0-0 between the Gunners and Chelsea when Maanum collapsed off the ball near the touchline and the medical staff immediately rushed to her aid. She was eventually escorted off with an oxygen mask covering her face. A medical stretcher on wheels was brought out after the initial boards that are usually seen at football matches.

The club later reported that Maanum was “conscious, talking and in a stable condition” and that “she will continue to be monitored closely by our medical team.”

On Wednesday, the club issued a further update: “Frida Maanum will continue to be closely monitored by our medical team at Arsenal this week and will therefore not meet up with the Norwegian national team before their game on Friday. We are liaising closely with the Norwegian medical team.”

The game resumed and went to extra time, with Stina Blackstenius eventually scoring a 116th-minute winner for the Gunners.

Following the win, Arsenal forward Alessia Russo commented on the Maanum incident, saying: “Obviously it is devastating seeing one of your teammates go down like that and we hope that she is ok.

“I think it was written in the stars that her best mate [Blackstenius] went and scored the winner for her.

“Frida is a massive player and plays with every single bit of her body, she did that again today and we just hope she is ok.”