Enzo Maresca admits Chelsea taught a lesson after Fulham fight back for late win

Enzo Maresca admitted Chelsea were taught a harsh lesson as they threw away the lead to lose 2-1 at home to derby rivals Fulham.

Harry Wilson and Rodrigo Muniz came off the bench to end a 45-year Fulham hoodoo at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues were looking on course for an eighth win in nine matches to keep the heat on Premier League leaders Liverpool after Cole Palmer fired them in front early on.

But Wilson equalised with eight minutes remaining and Muniz struck deep into stoppage time to secure a 2-1 victory and Fulham’s first win at their west London rivals since 1979.

Maresca revealed that forward Noni Madueke was left out of his squad due to a “technical decision”.

He added: “The way we conceded the goal at the end, it’s a bad feeling.

“I’ve said many times if you can’t do anything it’s important you don’t lose. In the second half we gave them too much energy. We have to manage the game better.

They are a team that if you want to attack quick it will become like a basketball game. It's a lesson that we can learn. Enzo Maresca

“We knew they are very good in transition. It’s difficult to find a team like them, but in the first half we controlled that well.

“They are a team that if you want to attack quick it will become like a basketball game. It’s a lesson that we can learn.”

Maresca denied any suggestion his young side were feeling the pressure of being Liverpool’s closest challengers at the top of the table.

“I didn’t feel, or I didn’t see, the players with pressure,” he added. “We don’t prepare the game thinking ‘guys if we beat them’ it’s just the way we try to beat them and focus on that.

“Then we can be second, so I don’t think was about pressure.”

It was 13 years to the day since Fulham last even scored at the Bridge, with Clint Dempsey on target in a 1-1 draw.

So the omens were certainly against them when Palmer fired Chelsea ahead in the 16th minute with a classy low finish.

But with eight minutes left Alex Iwobi raided down the left – knocking over Pedro Neto as he went – before playing in Antonee Robinson.

The Fulham captain’s cross was headed back across goal by Timothy Castagne for Wilson to glance in at the far post.

Then, four minutes into stoppage time, Chelsea left more gaps at the back and Sasa Lukic squared for Muniz to bury in the bottom corner and snatch a memorable win for the visitors.

“In the second half the reaction was top from ourselves,” said Cottagers boss Marco Silva.

“Overall it was a tough game that we started not at our best level. But I really believed we deserved the three points against a tough side.

“We went toe to toe with them and to win here for the first time in so many years, we wanted to give this happiness for our fans on Boxing Day.”