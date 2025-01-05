Fulham and Ipswich share points and three penalties in topsy-turvy draw

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Raul Jimenez scored two penalties as Fulham twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Ipswich at Craven Cottage.

Sammie Szmodics put the visitors ahead seven minutes before half-time, with Jimenez levelling from the spot midway through the second period after Harry Wilson was clipped in the area.

Liam Delap then earned and converted from 12 yards himself two minutes later to restore Town’s lead, but Jimenez had the final say in stoppage time when he got up after being fouled to register his eighth Premier League goal of the season and secure a point.

Fulham enjoyed the lion’s share of possession in the first half and mustered a chance on 20 minutes when Calvin Bassey, being deployed further up the field by Marco Silva, jinked inside and whipped a ball into the box for Jimenez, but his header from six yards was comfortably saved by Christian Walton.

The hosts continued to push and the game started to open up as the half wore on.

Ipswich defender Leif Davis was shown a yellow card for bringing down Wilson after the Wales winger had been slipped through on goal, and a VAR check ruled that punishment was sufficient.

After 38 minutes, the Tractor Boys broke the deadlock - against the run of play - with their first chance of note. Delap surged forward and fed Davis, whose cross was headed onto the bar by overlapping right-back Ben Johnson. After a scramble to clear the danger, Szmodics was on hand to crash the ball off Bassey and past Bernd Leno.

It took until the 69th minute for the Cottagers to get back on level terms. Wilson found a pocket of space once more following Rodrigo Muniz’s pass and was brought down inside the box by Sam Morsy. The VAR check went in favour of the home side this time and Jimenez stepped up to slot his spot-kick to Walton’s left.

The drama continued soon after the restart when the tricky Delap got a foot to the ball first and was fouled by Timothy Castagne, with referee Darren Bond awarding a penalty to Ipswich. The 21-year-old powered his effort past Leno to put Town ahead for a second time.

Ipswich went close to a third when substitute Jack Clarke struck the post, but Fulham continued to probe for an equaliser and it arrived in the first minute of stoppage time. Jimenez picked himself up after being fouled by Davis and coolly found the top-right corner to secure his side a share of the spoils.

