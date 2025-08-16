Rodrigo Muniz’s stoppage-time equaliser earns Fulham last-gasp draw at Brighton

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Substitute Rodrigo Muniz struck a dramatic added-time equaliser as Fulham snatched a 1-1 Premier League draw against Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

Brazilian forward Muniz pounced six minutes beyond the 90 when the Seagulls failed to deal with a Harry Wilson corner.

Albion were on course to begin the season with three points after Matt O’Riley converted a 55th-minute penalty following Sander Berge’s foul on Georginio Rutter.

Fulham had plenty of the ball after falling behind but rode their luck and rarely tested Albion goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen before the late twist.

Brighton handed a debut to Belgium left-back Maxim De Cuyper, while the visitors gave only a second top-flight start to England Under-19 midfielder Josh King amid a quiet summer transfer window which has so far brought only back-up keeper Benjamin Lecomte.

Seagulls winger Yankuba Minteh, who had an early finish disallowed due to the ball going behind before Carlos Baleba crossed, sparked outrage from Fulham boss Marco Silva by flattening King with a robust challenge.

There were then penalty appeals from Fulham’s bench when lively 18-year-old King went down in Albion’s box under pressure from defender Jan Paul van Hecke and keeper Verbruggen.

Brighton had plenty of possession and the better of the limited first-half chances.

Rutter’s low shot was comfortably saved by Bernd Leno before Kaoru Mitoma headed O’Riley’s cross on to the roof of the net.

The Seagulls led within 10 minutes of the restart.

Rutter went to ground after tangling with Berge as he burst into the 18-yard area and O’Riley, who scored from the spot in a 4-1 win at Tottenham on the final day of last season, confidently dispatched the ball into the bottom left corner.

Fulham left-back Calvin Bassey wanted a penalty at the other end after being barged over by Baleba before a stronger shout – when King appeared to be caught by Yasin Ayari – was also waved away by referee Sam Barrott.

Brighton began to drop deeper while seeking to secure breathing space on the break.

Minteh blazed over following good play from Mitoma before substitute Diego Gomez almost deceived Fulham keeper Leno with a long-range effort.

Seagulls winger Brajan Gruda should then have put the result beyond doubt late on.

That miss looked academic but, after Verbruggen touched wide a low shot from Emile Smith Rowe, Wilson’s right-wing corner flicked off the head of Lewis Dunk before being controlled and finished by Muniz at the far post in front of the delirious travelling fans.