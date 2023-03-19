Marco Silva blames referee as Fulham lose their heads in Manchester United implosion

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Marco Silva tried to blame referee Christopher Kavanagh for Fulham losing their heads after they got three red cards in their 3-1 defeat at Manchester United.

Willian was sent off for handball, Silva himself for dissent and scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic for shoving the official in the space of 40 seconds but while the Portuguese said Fulham needed to control their emotions better, he criticised the official.

He claimed he does not fear Mitrovic will face a lengthy ban as he said Fulham should have had a penalty and complained about Kavanagh’s performance in their October defeat to West Ham.

He said: “I know our story with Chris Kavanagh this season has been tough for us as a football club. I know as well the referee, we had that West Ham game away from home when we lost with two clear handball goals. We lost the game and it was Chris Kavanagh in that moment.”

Mitrovic had given Fulham the lead at Old Trafford but Silva added: “There were two moments in the box, in their box, that Mitro was involved, no one checked, no one cared about the situation. And that’s it. Unfortunately for us we have been very unlucky with Chris Kavanagh this season, many moments. It is difficult to understand some of the decisions.”

Silva claimed his own red car was not for anything he said, arguing: “If I got the red card for being out of my area and that is the reason for the referee to give me a red card, I have to accept it. Of course I said something in that moment to him. That was not something for him to give me a red card.

“I spoke with Mitro, it is a moment for him to control the emotions. He pushed the referee, but I did not see that in so bad bad way like you are saying. I hope the people who are going to decide [do so] with fairness.”