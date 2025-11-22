Fulham bring Sunderland back down to earth as Raul Jimenez scores late winner

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Surprise package Sunderland were undone by Raul Jimenez’s late winner as Fulham eased clear of the Premier League drop zone with a hard-earned 1-0 win at Craven Cottage.

In a game of plentiful good intentions but few clear-cut chances, the Black Cats – superbly marshalled by midfield anchor Granit Xhaka – looked like hanging on for a point in a West London monsoon.

But six minutes from time, 34-year-old Mexican striker Jimenez beat Sunderland defender Dan Ballard to substitute Samuel Chukwueze’s teasing cross to prod home his third goal of the campaign.

In the week when head coach Marco Silva was reportedly offered a new three-year contract, Fulham’s perseverance in testing conditions was just the tonic after a worrying start to the season.

Fortified by their tenacious 2-2 draw with leaders Arsenal which left them fourth, the Black Cats were determined to extend their unbeaten run to five games – but they were caught napping at the death.

Compact and committed, Sunderland’s five-man defence had weathered the storm as Fulham dominated the first 45 minutes.

Harry Wilson, confidence high after his hat-trick for Wales in the World Cup qualifying rout of North Macedonia, raced on to Sander Berge’s pass and curled his finish just wide.

Two minutes later, Kevin’s skimming effort from the edge of the box was parried by the diving Robin Roefs, who soon kept out the Brazilian winger’s header from Berge’s cross and the Norwegian midfielder’s low effort towards the bottom corner.

Ballard was booked for clattering into Wilson, but Sunderland’s occasional excursions into Fulham territory were rarely threatening.

When Bertrand Traore drove into the box and extended Bernd Leno, his finish lacked sufficient power to beat the home keeper, and the Sunderland bench were convinced Calvin Bassey thwarted the escaping Wilson Isidor’s breakaway with a foul – although referee Darren England did not agree.

At the other end, Black Cats keeper Roefs was relieved to escape when his heavy touch almost gifted Josh King an opening.

Ten seconds into the second period, Enzo Le Fee’s angled drive fizzed just wide of Leno’s left-hand post as Sunderland showed more ambition.

But they lived dangerously when Wilson, the home side’s likeliest source of joy, dragged Fulham’s best opportunity wide from 18 yards after collecting Ryan Sessegnon’s pass midway through the second half.

Substitute Emile Smith Rowe’s fierce drive soared just wide as Fulham cranked up the pressure in search of a late winner.

And Reinildo Mandava’s last-ditch tackle to deny Wilson was typical of the Wearsiders’ determination to preserve the stalemate.

But just when they looked like escaping with a point, Jimenez dug deep to hand Fulham their fourth win of the season – all of them at home.

PA