Fulham boost European hopes as Tottenham suffer another blow

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham were brought back down to earth after second-half goals by substitutes Rodrigo Muniz and Ryan Sessegnon sent Fulham up to eighth in the Premier League with a 2-0 home win.

Spurs kept their hopes for the season alive with a comeback victory over AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League on Thursday to lift the pressure on Ange Postecoglou, but they could not build on that result.

A much-changed Tottenham side improved in the second half after a dull first 45 minutes and yet it was two players introduced by Marco Silva which earned Fulham a precious three points in their quest for European qualification.

Muniz broke the deadlock in the 78th minute with his ninth goal this term and former Spurs defender Sessegnon grabbed an emotional second when he curled into the top corner late on to inflict a 15th league loss of the campaign on his old club.

Postecoglou shuffled his pack after Thursday’s crucial victory with seven changes including James Maddison and Son Heung-min being benched, which meant Archie Gray made his first start for Spurs in midfield.

Fulham had the chance to boost their top-seven hopes with a win and while Andreas Pereira sent an early effort wide, a lack of urgency held back the hosts in the early exchanges.

It contributed towards a sleepy atmosphere at Craven Cottage as Spurs dictated possession, but struggled to create chances.

Tottenham’s stand-in captain Cristian Romero provided something for the home crowd to shout about when he clashed with Willian and referee Andrew Madley waved away appeals for a free-kick.

When Calvin Bassey chucked Romero to the ground not long after, it sparked big cheers from the Fulham faithful.

Yet despite an improved tempo from Silva’s side, with two Joachim Andersen shots blocked before Timothy Castagne fired straight at Guglielmo Vicario from 12-yards, it stayed goalless at half-time.

Spurs boss Postecoglou had seen enough and sent on Lucas Bergvall and Son, which immediately lifted the visitors.

Bergvall created an opportunity straight away for Dominic Solanke, but he headed wide before he flicked a harder chance off target from a Son free-kick.

Son had another free-kick whizz past a post before a Bergvall shot was deflected wide as Tottenham built momentum.

Silva reacted with Muniz introduced but it was Postecoglou’s next substitution which should have led to the opener in the 69th minute.

Maddison entered the pitch with a point to prove after his England snub and his first touch teed up a simple chance for Solanke, who volleyed over from six yards after Bernd Leno had thwarted Mathys Tel.

That miss would come back to haunt Spurs as not long after Willian curled fractionally wide from 20 yards, Muniz broke the deadlock.

Tottenham failed to deal with Antonee Robinson’s dangerous cross and Muniz curled into the bottom corner with 12 minutes left.

Bergvall wanted a penalty seven minutes later when Bassey caught him in the area, but it was waved away and Sessegnon punished slack defending by Ben Davies with a superb curled effort in the 88th minute to seal the win.