Manor Solomon looks set to cancel deal in Ukraine and join Tottenham

Tottenham have agreed personal terms with Manor Solomon over a deal to join the club on a free transfer, the PA news agency understands.

Attacker Solomon spent last season on loan at Fulham and was set to return to parent club Shakhtar Donetsk this summer.

However, FIFA in May extended its temporary employment rules relating to the war in Ukraine, which will allow Solomon to cancel his deal with Shakhtar and sign for Spurs.

Due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, foreign players contracted to clubs affiliated to Ukrainian or Russian football associations can “unilaterally suspend their employment” until June 30, 2024, provided teams are informed of the suspension in writing by July 1.

With Solomon’s terms with Shakhtar due to expire on December 31, he can become a free agent now after exercising the right to suspended his current employment with the Ukraine outfit.

It opens the door for Tottenham to complete Solomon’s signing next week and make him the fourth addition since new manager Ange Postecoglou was appointed last month.

Israel international Solomon impressed during his loan with Fulham despite a serious knee injury delaying his debut until January.

When Solomon was fit, he turned into a key figure under Marco Silva and scored five goals in 24 appearances from a left wing position, but he will now continue his time in the Premier League at Spurs.

Solomon will provide competition in attacking areas at Tottenham and could face his old club Shakhtar in a friendly fixture on August 6.