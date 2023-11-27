Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fulham take on Wolves in the Monday night football clash for this gameweek. The Cottagers are down near the bottom of the table though they have a decent cushion on the relegation zone. Still, four Premier League matches without a win has seem their progress stall over recent weeks and boss Marco Silva will see tonight’s match as one his team can win.

Wolves though will be buoyed on by their 2-1 victory over Tottenham just before the international break. Two stoppage time goals, from Pablo Sarabia and Mario Lemina, saw them overturn a one-goal deficit to claim all three points and shoot up to 12th in the table. Gary O’Neil will be impressing on his team the need to back up that performance which could make for an interesting match-up against Fulham tonight.

Both teams are missing key personnel with Palhinha sitting out the match for the home side and Wolves starting their first game of the season without the suspended Craig Dawson. Which way will this one go?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s Premier League clash:

When is Fulham vs Wolves?

The match kicks off at 8pm GMT on Monday 27 November at Craven Cottage.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 6.30pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Fulham boss Marco Silva confirmed that Issa Diop and Adama Traoré are going to miss the game due to injuries and that Rodrigo Muniz and Ty Francois are also absent. Palhinha is suspended for the match so will play no part but Kenny Tete is fit to return yet may not have the match fitness to start.

Craig Dawson, like Palhinha, is suspended and won’t anchor Wolves’ defence with Santiago Bueno the likely replacement. Pedro Neto is continuing his recovery from injury be won’t be available while youngsters Joe Hodge and Nathan Fraser are also absent.

Predicted line-ups

Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Bassey, Ream, Robinson; Iwobi, Lukic; De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez

Wolves XI: Sa; Kilman, S. Bueno, T. Gomes, Semedo, Bellegarde, Lemina, J. Gomes, Ait-Nouri; Hwang, Cunha

Odds

Fulham 13/10

Draw 17/10

Wolves 9/5

Prediction

Fulham 1-1 Wolves