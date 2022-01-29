Three EFL games halted due to medical emergencies in the stands

Play was halted at Fulham, Oldham and Wycombe.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 29 January 2022 16:20
Play was stopped for a medical emergency in the stands at Craven Cottage (Adam Davy/PA)
Play was stopped for a medical emergency in the stands at Craven Cottage (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)

Fulham Wycombe and Oldham all saw their home matches halted due to medical emergencies in the crowd on Saturday afternoon.

Sky Bet Championship leaders Fulham had their game against Blackpool stopped after 16 minutes due to an incident in the Hammersmith End.

Referee Peter Bankes took the players off the pitch while the supporter received medical attention. Pictures showed fans holding up flags to shield the fan from view as medics tended to the individual.

Fulham and Blackpool players leave the pitch (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)

There was a delay of more than half-an-hour before play was able to resume, with Fulham confirming on Twitter that the supporter was being transferred to hospital.

Recommended

“We’re sending our thoughts and best wishes for a full and speedy recovery,” the club said.

At Oldham a fan was taken ill during the early stages of their League Two game against Rochdale.

As at Craven Cottage, referee Darren Drysdale took both sets of players back to the dressing rooms while the person was attended to in the stand.

The club said the fan was “back responsive and receiving treatment” and added: “A heartfelt thank you to supporters who alerted it quickly to the stewards and medical team in the Main Stand Upper.”

Play resumed at Boundary Park following a break of just over 20 minutes.

Recommended

The League One match between Wycombe and MK Dons was halted for a couple of minutes late in the first half because of what the Dons described as “a medical incident behind the Wycombe goal”.

Wycombe later tweeted: “A young supporter who fell momentarily ill in the terrace in the first-half is feeling okay and being looked after in the First Aid room.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in