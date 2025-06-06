Gabriel commits future to Arsenal with new long-term deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has committed his future to the club by agreeing a new long-term contract.

The Brazil defender, 27, who was one of Arsenal’s star performers last season, had two years to run on his current deal.

Gabriel’s contract extension, understood to be a four-yeal deal, will be viewed a major boost for the Gunners ahead of what is due to be a pivotal summer.

Gabriel told the club’s website: “Arsenal is an amazing club and I’m so proud to sign a new contract.

“I love this club, I love the supporters, my teammates, I love this stadium. I’m so proud and thank you for all the support. We continue together for the future.

“I hope I win some trophies with this club, because I love this club and my family loves the club, too.

“I arrived here as a young player and after almost five years I’m so happy and I’ve learned a lot. I’m so proud of myself, it’s an amazing journey, and I’m so happy to continue it.”

Gabriel played 42 matches for Arsenal last season before a hamstring tear sustained in his side’s 2-1 win over Fulham on April 1 cut short his campaign.

Gabriel, who scored five times last term, had to have surgery on the injury, but it is hoped that he will be ready for the new season.

Arsenal announced earlier this week that midfielder Jorginho and defender Kieran Tierney will leave the club when their deals expire at the end of the month.

Midfielder Thomas Partey’s contract is also due to expire but talks over an extension are ongoing.

PA