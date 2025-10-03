Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes could be available to face West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday, with manager Mikel Arteta confirming he is not “too concerned” by the defender taking a knock in the Champions League in midweek.

Gabriel, who was started all six games for Arsenal in the Premier League this season, was forced off during the second half of the 2-0 win over Olympiacos on Wednesday after colliding awkwardly with David Raya.

Medical staff came on to help the Brazil international to his feet, and he was taken off shortly after, with summer signing Cristhian Mosquera taking his place to see out the win.

Arsenal already have Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke, Gabriel Jesus and new defensive recruit Piero Hincapie as high-profile absentees, but manager Arteta confirmed that the centre-back was taken off as a precaution.

“I think he’s going to be okay,” Arteta said after the Olympiacos game. “He felt something, I think it was a kick, I'm not sure, in the first half, and he was a bit uncomfortable, and towards the second half he was there.

“He could carry on, but we decided not to take any [risks], really, because he's played a lot of games, he comes from a long-term injury as well, and we need to look after him.”

Arteta said on Friday that he would have to check with Gabriel after training but sounded optimistic that he would be available to partner William Saliba for the visit of Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

“We will have to wait and see after training,” Arteta said. “We will have to see how everyone is, but we are not too concerned about him.”

Gabriel scored Arsenal’s dramatic winner at Newcastle last weekend and has been part of the Gunners defence that has kept clean sheets in three of their six Premier League games so far this season ahead of the visit of West Ham.