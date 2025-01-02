Gabriel Jesus keen to keep scoring to help Arsenal ‘fight for the title’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Gabriel Jesus has vowed to keep scoring for Arsenal to end the club’s two-decade wait for a Premier League title.

Jesus continued his hot streak with his sixth goal from his last four outings in Arsenal’s 3-1 comeback victory at Brentford on New Year’s Day.

The Brazil striker had scored just once in 33 appearances prior to his stunning turnaround in form which has helped the Gunners keep the heat on Liverpool.

Arsenal will have the chance to reduce the Reds’ advantage to only three points when they travel to Brighton on Saturday, 24 hours before Arne Slot’s side host Manchester United at Anfield.

Jesus, a four-time Premier League winner with Manchester City, said: “I just want to keep winning and scoring and helping the team, the club, to be there always fighting for the title.

“I know it’s a long way, we have to look for ourselves and then obviously after, we want the top of the league to drop points. But we have to look at ourselves and do our job like we did today.”

Arsenal have finished runners-up to City for the past two seasons and start the new year again in second place.

But Jesus, who was speaking to TNT Sports, continued: “The previous two years were amazing. Obviously, we did not win, but we fought until the end.

We have amazing players, and I’m sure we can go there and fight for the title Gabriel Jesus

“To play in this competition is already hard, to fight for the title, imagine.

“I’ve already been there (with City), but I can see this team is experienced now. We have amazing players, and I’m sure we can go there and fight for the title. But it’s still early, and we just need to keep trying to play well and win the games.”

Jesus cancelled out Bryan Mbeumo’s 13th-minute opener before the 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri – handed his full Premier League debut by Mikel Arteta – played a key role in Arsenal’s next two goals with Mikel Merino and Gabriel Martinelli on target early in the second period.

Like compatriot Jesus, Martinelli had also been struggling to find the back of the net, but his strike at the Gtech Community Stadium was his second in consecutive away matches for the Gunners.

Commenting on his Brazilian duo’s goalscoring form, Arteta, who is set to be without the injured Bukayo Saka until March, said: “It is very good timing and it is a big quality of our team to share the goals.

“We need the players up front to be firing and they have that feeling right now. They are so consistent, the way they behave, the way they train, and they want it.

“Goals are about moments and the feeling and energy that a player has and they are both in a good mood right now.”