Myles Lewis-Skelly hails Arsenal’s ‘frightening’ attacking options
Arsenal will head into Sunday’s pivotal Premier League contest at the Emirates Stadium buoyed by their impressive 3-1 win over Inter Milan.
Myles Lewis-Skelly has hailed Arsenal’s “frightening” frontline and challenged his team-mates to send out another message of intent to their rivals against Manchester United this weekend.
Mikel Arteta’s side are the only team in the Champions League to have tasted victory in all seven matches in the competition, and look set to top the group stage.
Gabriel Jesus scored twice in Italy before Viktor Gyokeres came off the bench to add a third for the north London side on a night to remember for Arteta and his players.
And Lewis-Skelly said: “It’s frightening for me to see all the options we have up top.
“That’s another strength of ours, our depth. Every player is happy to play, every player is happy to support, and that’s why we’re such a good bunch.
“It was a massive (statement). Before the game, we knew it was important to send a message to the rest of our competitors, and I felt like we did that. We keep taking steps in the right direction.
“Every game now is huge, and we just want to get another win (on Sunday), send more messages to the rest of our competition, and that is what we’re trying to do, and that’s what we’re going to do.”
Arteta, whose side hold a seven-point lead in the league, will face a selection dilemma for the visit of United following Jesus’ brace at San Siro.
Jesus was sidelined for 11 months with a devastating knee injury, but he marked his first start in the competition since December 2024 with a fine performance to put the pressure on Arteta’s go-to-number nine, Gyokeres. However, the Sweden international did come off the bench to land his second goal in three games.
Jesus admitted he suffered nearly a year of self-doubt after he ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee 12 months ago.
And midfielder Mikel Merino said: “It’s amazing to see him (Jesus) back. The way he is playing after a big injury is amazing.
“After so long without playing football, to come back against an opponent like Inter and perform – not only the goals but the way he moved and the way he helped us defensively – is outstanding.
“So, props to him. I am really happy to see him smiling again, and I am looking forward to playing with him and to score more goals.”
