Mikel Arteta is delighted Arsenal have secured "a player we all wanted" after the signing of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City was confirmed.

The Brazilian international has joined the Gunners on a five-year contract in a £45m deal from the Premier League champions.

Arteta spent time with Jesus during his time at City and is pleased to be reunited.

“I’m very excited," he said upon the announcement.

"The club has done a tremendous job to recruit a player of this stature. I know Gabriel personally very well, and we all know him well from his time in the Premier League and being really successful here.

"This is a position that’s been on our radar for a long time now and we have managed to get a player that we all wanted, so I’m really happy.”

Technical director Edu added: “We are delighted that we have secured the transfer of Gabriel. Everyone who knows football well, knows the qualities of Gabriel Jesus.

"Gabriel is a player who we have admired for a long time now. He is 25 years old and an established Brazil international who has consistently demonstrated that he is a player at a very high level.

"We look forward to seeing him join up with his new teammates ahead of the new season. We all welcome Gabriel to Arsenal.”

Jesus will wear the No 9 shirt.