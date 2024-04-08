Gabriel Jesus says it is ‘unfair’ to compare his scoring record to Harry Kane’s

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus believes it is unfair to compare his goal-scoring statistics to the “best finisher in the world” Harry Kane.

Prolific Bayern Munich striker Kane will return to north London for the first time since leaving Tottenham last summer for Tuesday evening’s Champions League quarter-final first leg at Emirates Stadium.

Spurs’ all-time record scorer has continued his red-hot form in Germany, registering 38 goals in all competitions during a disappointing campaign by the Bundesliga club’s high standards.

Jesus has hit the net just eight times for Arsenal in that time but has often been deployed on the wing.

The Brazil international feels he offers alternative qualities to both Kane and Manchester City star Erling Haaland.

“Even if I’m playing in the position like they play in every game, I think it’s unfair (to compare) because we are different types of player,” he said.

“Not many people want to look at the game like that. I have played this season maybe 40 per cent on the wing. People only want to know the result and if I score or not. That’s football today.

“People want stats. It’s not only with me but with a lot of strikers. I will never complain or compare with someone, I will always try to work.

“Everyone here knows the quality of Harry Kane. For me personally, he’s the best finisher in the world. It’s great to play against these types of players. Obviously we want to keep him quiet and then we try to win the game.

“But it’s not only Harry Kane. They have quality players there.”

Arsenal have reached this stage of the competition for the first time in 14 years and top of the Premier League table on goal difference.

Jesus is content to set aside his ego in order to aid the Gunners’ pursuit of domestic and European glory.

“This part of the season, you don’t have to think about yourself, you have to think about the team,” he said, “I just want to win. I want to be on the pitch of course but this part of the season you have to put away your ego and help the team.”

While Arsenal are in contention to become top-flight champions for the first time in 20 years, Bayern’s quest for a 12th successive Bundesliga title is effectively over as they sit 16 points adrift of leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Jesus dismissed suggestions the Gunners are favourites to progress.

“No team in the world is perfect,” replied the 27-year-old when asked about Bayern’s league form, “Everyone knows their history, they won a lot of titles.

“Everyone knows the quality of the club, the amazing quality of the players. It doesn’t matter if they struggled, they are still Bayern and they can hurt us.

“I don’t think we are favourites. We are talking about Bayern, we have to respect them. In the same way we respect them, they respect us as well so I think there is no favourite. It will be a big game and a huge battle.”