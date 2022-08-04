Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Mikel Arteta backs Gabriel Jesus to be a hit at Arsenal amid pre-season excitement

The striker will make his Premier League debut for the Gunners at Crystal Palace on Friday night after moving from champions Manchester City

Andy Sims
Thursday 04 August 2022 15:14
Comments
Premier League: Five essential picks for your fantasy team

Mikel Arteta has backed the contagious mentality of Gabriel Jesus to help Arsenal have a successful season.

Striker Jesus will make his Premier League debut for the Gunners at Crystal Palace on Friday night after moving from champions Manchester City.

The Brazilian has already scored seven goals in pre-season to whet the appetite of Gunners fans, and their manager.

“When you bring top players from top clubs and they’ve been extremely successful over the years, there is expectation,” said Arteta.

“The role that Gabi has here is going to be very different to the role that Gabi had in his previous club.

Recommended

“That needs some adaptation and time and we are all surprised with how quickly he’s done it, but we have to share that responsibility.

“He’s a tremendous talent with a mentality that is so contagious and he’s going to give us a lot, but it’s a team at the end of the day.

“We are all enthusiastic. We had the pre-season we wanted, it was well organised, we had good results, good preparation and good performances.

“But now the ball starts to roll tomorrow evening in a completely different context and against a Premier League team and we know what to expect there.

“It’s true we have a high level of energy and ambition to have a successful season and we have to show that on the pitch tomorrow night.”

Jesus scored a hat-trick in the pre-season win over Sevilla

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The enthusiasm surrounding the Gunners is a far cry from the start of last season, where a Friday night defeat elsewhere in the capital, at newly-promoted Brentford, was the start of three straight losses.

But Arteta added: “It is different. Everything that happened before that game was pretty strange and unique. The preparation, the pre-season that we had, different contexts.

“We are really excited, looking forward to the new season and will try to start in the best way and this is how we do our preparation.”

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Marquinhos could also make their Arsenal debuts at Selhurst Park.

Recommended

But fellow summer signing Fabio Vieira did not play at all in pre-season and will be lacking match fitness.

Midfielder Emile Smith Rowe also looks set to miss out with a groin problem.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in