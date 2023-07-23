Galatasaray open talks to sign free agent Wilfried Zaha

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Galatasaray are in talks to sign Wilfried Zaha.

The forward is available on a free transfer after his contract at Crystal Palace ended last month.

The Turkish club confirmed on Twitter: “Formal negotiations have been initiated with professional footballer Dazet Wilfried Armel Zaha regarding the transfer of the footballer to our club.”

The Ivory Coast international has been linked with a host of clubs, while Palace had reportedly offered him a huge deal to stay at Selhurst Park.

Zaha, who rejoined Palace after a brief spell at Manchester United in 2015, played 458 times for the Eagles and scored 89 goals.