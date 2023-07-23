Jump to content

Galatasaray open talks to sign free agent Wilfried Zaha

Zaha looks poised to move to Turkey after his Palace contract expired.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 23 July 2023 15:32
Wilfried Zaha is close to moving to Turkey (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Wilfried Zaha is close to moving to Turkey (Bradley Collyer/PA)
(PA Wire)

Galatasaray are in talks to sign Wilfried Zaha.

The forward is available on a free transfer after his contract at Crystal Palace ended last month.

The Turkish club confirmed on Twitter: “Formal negotiations have been initiated with professional footballer Dazet Wilfried Armel Zaha regarding the transfer of the footballer to our club.”

The Ivory Coast international has been linked with a host of clubs, while Palace had reportedly offered him a huge deal to stay at Selhurst Park.

Zaha, who rejoined Palace after a brief spell at Manchester United in 2015, played 458 times for the Eagles and scored 89 goals.

