What did Gareth Bale win? A look at Welshman’s career honours

The Welshman is a five-time Champions League winner

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 09 January 2023 17:07
Comments
Gareth Bale Retires From Football Aged 33

Gareth Bale has announced his retirement from international and club football at the age of 33.

The former Southampton, Tottenham and Real Madrid forward made his final competitive appearance during Wales’ World Cup group stage fixture with England on November 29.

Bale wrote on his social media accounts: “After careful and thoughtful consideration, I announce my immediate retirement from club and international football.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to have realised my dream of playing the sport I love.

“It has truly given me some of the best moments of my life. The highest of highs over 17 seasons, that will be impossible to replicate, no matter what the next chapter has in store for me.”

Here we detail the major prizes the Welshman claimed in his career.

Tottenham

EFL Cup: 2008

Real Madrid

Champions League: 2013/14, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2021/22

LaLiga: 2016/17, 2019/20, 2021/22

Copa del Rey: 2013/14

Spanish Super Cup: 2017/18, 2019/20, 2021/22

UEFA Super Cup: 2014/15, 2016/17, 2017/18

FIFA Club World Cup: 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018

Los Angeles FC

MLS Cup: 2022

MLS Supporters’ Shield: 2022

Individual

Wales’ most-capped men’s footballer (111 caps)

Welsh Footballer of the Year (men’s): 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016

PFA Young Player of the Year: 2012/13

PFA Player’s Player of the Year: 2010/11, 2012/13

Member of the Order of the British Empire: 2022

