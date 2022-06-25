Gareth Bale announces move to Los Angeles FC

The Wales captain, 32, is heading to the United States next month after the end of a nine-year stay at Real Madrid.

Jim van Wijk
Saturday 25 June 2022 23:21
Gareth Bale is heading to America (Nick Potts/PA)
Gareth Bale is heading to America (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)

Wales forward Gareth Bale has confirmed he is set to join Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC when his contract with Real Madrid expires.

The five-time Champions League winner is soon to be a free agent and is looking for a new club ahead of playing for Wales at the World Cup in Qatar, which starts in November.

Bale, 32, had been linked with a move to hometown club Cardiff following the end of a nine-year stay at the Bernabeu, but will now continue his career with a switch to the United States.

The Wales captain confirmed his move to LAFC, currently top of Major League Soccer’s Western Conference, via his official Twitter account.

Recommended

Bale wrote: “See you soon, Los Angeles. @LAFC ” with a video of him in a club shirt and cap.

The Welsh forward is thought to have agreed an initial one-year deal, which includes the option of an 18-month contract extension and will see him join former Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini as part of the LAFC squad.

Bale and Chiellini should complete their moves to MLS when the competition’s ‘Secondary Transfer Window’ opens on July 7, so would be cleared to make a debut against the LA Galaxy.

Gareth Bale is set to continue his career in the MLS (Tim Goode/PA)
(PA Wire)

Last week, Bale had excited Cardiff fans by visiting the Sky Bet Championship club’s Vale of Glamorgan base on their first day of pre-season training.

Wales captain Bale had fuelled speculation he might prefer being closer to home following comments that the standard of football he played before the World Cup should not prove a decisive factor in any move.

It is understood Bale – reportedly having earned around £600,000 per week at Real Madrid – had several options on the table, with former club Tottenham and big-spending Newcastle also suggested as potential destinations.

Speaking while on recent international duty with Wales, Bale said: “I don’t really know if the standard makes too much of a difference. A football game is a football game.

Recommended

“I feel like I’ll never really lose my quality on the ball. I guess it’s a conversation to be had.

“I need time to think what’s the best move for me, my family, my kids, and hopefully we’ll sort that over the summer. I have options.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in