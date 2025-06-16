Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Wales, golf, Argyle: Gareth Bale part of group seeking Plymouth takeover

The process is at an early stage

Jamie Gardner
Monday 16 June 2025 16:44 BST
Bale featured for Wales at the 2022 World Cup
Bale featured for Wales at the 2022 World Cup (Getty Images)

Gareth Bale is part of a US investment group in talks over a buyout of League One club Plymouth.

The Telegraph were first to report that the 35-year-old former Real Madrid and Wales forward was part of the group seeking to buy Argyle.

It is understood the group featuring Bale has registered an interest in buying Argyle, but the process is at a very early stage.

Should the deal go through, Bale would be the latest big sporting name to be associated with an EFL club.

Bale’s former Real team-mate Luka Modric became an investor and co-owner in Championship side Swansea in April, while ex-NFL quarterback Tom Brady has a minority stake in Birmingham.

Plymouth declined to comment.

Bale retired from football in January 2023 at the age of 33. He won five Champions League titles with Real and is the men’s all-time record goalscorer for Wales with 41 in 111 caps.

Bale featured for Wales at the 2022 World Cup – their first appearance at the global finals since 1958 – and at the Euros in 2016 and 2020.

