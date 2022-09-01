Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

On this day in 2013: Real Madrid confirm world-record signing of Gareth Bale

The Wales international spent nine years with the Spanish giants.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 01 September 2022 06:00
Gareth Bale joined Real Madrid in 2013 (Adam Davy/PA)
Gareth Bale joined Real Madrid in 2013 (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Archive)

Real Madrid confirmed the world-record signing of Gareth Bale from Tottenham on this day in 2013.

The Spanish giants ended almost two months of speculation and negotiation by securing the Wales international’s services in an £85.1million, six-year deal.

Bale thanked Tottenham for making his move to Madrid happen, and he admitted that he could not turn down the chance of playing for the nine-time European champions.

Gareth Bale celebrates after Real Madrid won the Champions League (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Archive)

“I have had six very happy years at Tottenham, but it is the right time to say goodbye,” he told Tottenham’s official website.

Recommended

“We’ve had some special times together over the years, and I have loved every minute of it.

“I am not sure there is ever a good time to leave a club where I felt settled and was playing the best football of my career to date.

“I know many players talk of their desire to join the club of their boyhood dreams, but I can honestly say this is my dream come true.”

Bale joined a long list of illustrious players to have made big-money moves to the Bernabeu.

Luis Figo, Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo were all given the ‘Galactico’ moniker following their high-profile transfers to Real, but none of them cost as much as Bale.

Tottenham and Real clashed several times during the transfer saga, with Spurs unhappy with how several Real Madrid players spoke publicly about the possibility of Bale moving to the Bernabeu.

He is a player whose career we have fostered and developed

Daniel Levy

The Spanish club then angered Spurs chairman Daniel Levy even further by selling Bale replica shirts on their website.

Levy said: “He is a player whose career we have fostered and developed, and he was only a year into his new four-year contract.

Recommended

“Such has been the attention from Real Madrid and so great is Gareth’s desire to join them, that we have taken the view that the player will not be sufficiently committed to our campaign in the current season.”

Bale spent nine years in Madrid, leaving them and joining MLS side Los Angeles FC earlier this year.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in