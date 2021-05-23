Gareth Bale has said he will not reveal where his future lies until after Euro 2020, suggesting that doing so before the summer tournament would “cause chaos”.

Bale, who left Tottenham for Real Madrid in 2013 for a then world-record transfer fee, rejoined Spurs in September on a season-long loan.

The winger scored twice on Sunday as Tottenham ended their season with a 4-2 victory at Leicester, costing the Foxes a place in the Champions League and securing a spot in next term’s inaugural edition of the Europa Conference League in the process.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, saw their La Liga title race go down to the final day of the season on Saturday, and – despite a last-gasp comeback win over Villarreal – Los Blancos finished in second place, two points behind rivals Atletico.

Bale, who will captain Wales at the Euros next month after the competition was postponed last summer, recently said that he will return to Madrid next season as he is contractually obliged to do so.

But after his impressive showing in Spurs’ win against Leicester, the 31-year-old played coy.

“It just has to happen after the Euros,” Bale told Sky Sports when asked whether he could reveal where he will be next term.

“I know what I’m doing, but it’ll just cause chaos if I say anything now.”

Bale has at times received criticism for his performances for Spurs this season, but the winger finished the campaign with 16 goals to his name.