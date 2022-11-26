Today at the World Cup: Superstars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe take centre stage
Argentina put themselves back in contention in Group C, while France became the first country to qualify for the last 16.
Lionel Messi helped Argentina get their World Cup campaign up and running with a 2-0 win over Mexico at the Lusail Stadium.
Earlier, Poland had brought Saudi Arabia back down to earth with a 2-0 victory in Al Rayyan which leaves Group C wide open.
France became the first country to qualify for the last 16 after they beat Denmark 2-1, while Australia kept destiny in their own hands after edging past Tunisia.
Here, the PA news agency keeps on top of events in Qatar.
Messi makes his mark
Moments of class from Lionel Messi and substitute Enzo Fernandez settled a bad-tempered clash against Mexico as Argentina got their first win in Group C.
Messi, who could be playing in his last World Cup, ignited Argentina with a long-range strike 19 minutes into the second half.
Benfica midfielder Rodriguez made sure with a sublime curler with three minutes left.
In Saturday’s other Group C match, Robert Lewandowski’s first World Cup finals goal helped seal Poland’s win over Saudi Arabia.
However, the result could have been different but for former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny producing a brilliant double save from a Saudi penalty which would have levelled things up at 1-1 following Piotr Zielinski’s first-half opener.
France march on
Kylian Mbappe scored twice as world champions France saw off Denmark 2-1 to book a place in the knockout stage with a game to spare.
Mbappe slotted in after a clever exchange with Theo Hernandez to give France a 61st-minute lead, but Denmark soon levelled through a header from Andreas Christensen.
Paris St Germain star Mbappe, though, had the final say when he converted Antoine Griezmann’s cross with four minutes left.
Duke has Socceroos bouncing
Australia – thumped 4-1 by France in the Group D opener – ignited their World Cup campaign as a stunning header from Mitchell Duke secured a 1-0 win over Tunisia in Saturday’s early kick-off at the Al Janoub Stadium.
Duke’s well-taken first-half goal proved enough for a crucial victory which leaves Australia in control of their own destiny heading into the showdown with Denmark.
Southgate stays positive
After a lacklustre goalless draw with the United States dampened expectations, England manager Gareth Southgate is determined to remain upbeat ahead of Tuesday night’s match with Wales, where avoiding a four-goal defeat will secure a place in the last 16.
“We are also still in pole position to win the group if we can win the game next week,” said Southgate, who welcomed midfielder James Maddison back to training following rehabilitation on his knee injury.
Wales regroup
After losing 2-0 to Iran, Wales boss Robert Page has all but written off his side’s chances of making the knockout stage – which will also need the other Group B result to go their way.
“We don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson. “But we do know that all the boys are going to give it everything they have got.”
Picture of the day
Tweet of the day
Who’s up next
Group E: Japan v Costa Rica (10am, ITV1)Group F: Belgium v Morocco (1pm, BBC1)Group F: Croatia v Canada (4pm, BBC1)Group E: Spain v Germany (7pm, BBC1)
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies