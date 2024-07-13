Three-year itch, teenage kicks – key talking points ahead of Euro 2024 final

Support truly

England face Spain in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin on Sunday as they aim to win a first major men’s trophy in 58 years.

Gareth Southgate’s side were beaten finalists three years ago and are looking to go one better at the Olympiastadion.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the main talking points ahead of the showpiece.

Three-year itch

England manager Gareth Southgate and Harry Kane (left) were dejected following the Euro 2020 final loss to Italy (Mike Egerton/PA) ( PA Archive )

Standing on the edge of history in 2021, England ultimately came up agonisingly short as they lost on penalties to Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

Southgate had overseen a reconnection between England fans and their team since the run to the 2018 World Cup semi-final and they came even closer to ending the wait for a trophy.

Since then, plenty of water has passed under the bridge and Southgate has refreshed his squad as England once again aim to end all those years of hurt by lifting a trophy high into the Berlin sky come Sunday night.

Teenage kicks

Spain’s Lamine Yamal has shone so far at Euro 2024 (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Wire )

Two key players for Sunday’s finalists will be looking to leave a lasting imprint on the game, with England’s Kobbie Mainoo and Lamine Yamal of Spain shining so far in Germany.

Mainoo, 19, came off the bench in England’s last group game to answer Southgate’s midfield conundrum with the Manchester United man now flourishing in partnership with Declan Rice.

Yamal, meanwhile, turned 17 on Saturday and has already become the youngest player and youngest goalscorer in the history of the European Championship.

While both may lack the experience of their more-established team-mates, they will be keen to show that age is just a number.

Kane to get the boot?

Southgate (right) presented Harry Kane (left) with the golden boot award for the 2018 FIFA World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA) ( PA Archive )

There is no way England skipper Harry Kane will be dropped for the final, despite being substituted in half of their games at the Euros.

England’s all-time leading goalscorer might have faded in some games but his three goals mean he could still claim the golden boot at Euro 2024 to add to the one he won as top marksman at the 2018 World Cup.

He is set to share the award with a number of other players, one of whom is Spain’s Dani Olmo, who himself will be targeting solo glory as well as team success in Berlin.

102 and out for Southgate?

England manager Gareth Southgate celebrated the semi-final win against the Netherlands (Nick Potts/PA) ( PA Wire )

Having become just the third England manager to take charge of over 100 games, Southgate’s future remains up in the air, regardless of Sunday’s result.

Southgate was widely criticised by pundits and former players earlier in the tournament and also had empty beer glasses thrown at him from the stands following a 0-0 draw with Slovenia.

He has now, though, led England to only a third major final in the history of the men’s team and two of them have been under his stewardship.

His contract with the Football Association runs until December and reports have surfaced claiming they want Southgate to remain at the helm but it remains to be seen what happens in the days and weeks after the final and whether it is the last time he is in the hot-seat.

Shaw thing

England’s Luke Shaw scored the opening goal during the Euro 2020 final (Mike Egerton/PA) ( PA Archive )

Luke Shaw made his long-awaited comeback from injury as he came off the bench in the quarter-final penalty shoot-out win over Switzerland, racking up his first minutes since a hamstring problem he suffered at Manchester United in February.

The 29-year-old – who celebrated his birthday on Friday – had hoped to be available earlier in the competition as Southgate opted to bring just one recognised left-back in his 26-man squad, but a setback delayed his return as he then went on to play the second half of the win over the Dutch.

Now though, Shaw, who opened the scoring in the Euro 2020 final, is in line for his first start of the summer, especially with fitness concerns over stand-in Kieran Trippier.