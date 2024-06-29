Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Luke Shaw not ready to start for England against Slovakia but could feature

Gareth Southgate said the rest of his squad were ‘all good’.

Simon Peach
Saturday 29 June 2024 19:36
Comments
England’s Luke Shaw is not ready to start against Slovakia (Adam Davy/PA).
England’s Luke Shaw is not ready to start against Slovakia (Adam Davy/PA). (PA Wire)

Gareth Southgate says Luke Shaw is not ready to start for England but might still be able to feature in the Euro 2024 last-16 clash against Slovakia.

The Euro 2020 finalists return to the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen as they get their knockout phase under way on Sunday.

All 26 players trained at their Blankenhain base on Saturday lunchtime, including Shaw as he looks to make his first appearance since sustaining a hamstring issue in mid-February.

Kieran Trippier was also involved following a report the full-back had been a doubt for Sunday due to a calf complaint, as was Phil Foden after returning to the UK this week for the birth of his third child.

England boss Southgate said: “Luke wouldn’t be available to start.

“But we’ll have a chat with the medical team to see whether he can play a part or whether he could do with a little bit more training first.”

Asked about Foden, Trippier and the rest of his 26-man squad, Southgate said: “Yep, all good.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in