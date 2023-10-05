Gareth Southgate says: ‘I think we should just accept referees’ decisions’

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England boss Gareth Southgate insists he has never been a fan of VAR and would prefer just to accept referees’ decisions.

The off-field decision-making process has come under renewed fire this week after Liverpool were denied a fair goal in their defeat at Tottenham when VAR Darren England mistakenly thought the on-field decision was onside, but instead validated the linesman’s offside call.

There has been a huge fallout from the gaffe, with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp calling for the game to be replayed while the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) has announced a review into VAR.

Southgate’s side were victims of a contentious call in the early days of VAR when Jesse Lingard had a goal disallowed in the semi-final of the Nations League in 2019 after a questionable offside decision.

And the manager’s fondness for the system has not grown since then.

“Well, when you say I was at the forefront of it, I wasn’t for it,” Southgate said.

“My first experience of it…we’re still not sure if the Jesse Lingard goal that knocked us out of a semi-final was legit or not.

“I don’t like it. I think we should just accept referees’ decisions, but I also know that we’re unlikely to go back to a world where we don’t have technology as part of that decision-making process.

“It was never going to resolve every issue and I don’t think there is any solution that will achieve that.”