Gareth Southgate says: ‘I think we should just accept referees’ decisions’

The England boss insists he has never been a fan of VAR.

Jonathan Veal
Thursday 05 October 2023 15:44
VAR checks for a possible penalty for a handball from England’s Keira Walsh during the FIFA Women’s World Cup final match at Stadium Australia, Sydney. Picture date: Sunday August 20, 2023.
VAR checks for a possible penalty for a handball from England’s Keira Walsh during the FIFA Women’s World Cup final match at Stadium Australia, Sydney. Picture date: Sunday August 20, 2023.
(PA Wire)

England boss Gareth Southgate insists he has never been a fan of VAR and would prefer just to accept referees’ decisions.

The off-field decision-making process has come under renewed fire this week after Liverpool were denied a fair goal in their defeat at Tottenham when VAR Darren England mistakenly thought the on-field decision was onside, but instead validated the linesman’s offside call.

There has been a huge fallout from the gaffe, with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp calling for the game to be replayed while the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) has announced a review into VAR.

Southgate’s side were victims of a contentious call in the early days of VAR when Jesse Lingard had a goal disallowed in the semi-final of the Nations League in 2019 after a questionable offside decision.

And the manager’s fondness for the system has not grown since then.

“Well, when you say I was at the forefront of it, I wasn’t for it,” Southgate said.

“My first experience of it…we’re still not sure if the Jesse Lingard goal that knocked us out of a semi-final was legit or not.

“I don’t like it. I think we should just accept referees’ decisions, but I also know that we’re unlikely to go back to a world where we don’t have technology as part of that decision-making process.

“It was never going to resolve every issue and I don’t think there is any solution that will achieve that.”

